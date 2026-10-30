Andhra Pradesh soft tennis player wins bronze at world meet

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh soft tennis player AS Vaishali has won bronze medal in the girls’ doubles event at the fifth World Junior Soft Tennis Championship-2026 being held in Jingshan, China, from October 26 to 31.

Vaishali, representing Andhra Pradesh, partnered with Tanika Thayumanavan of Tamil Nadu to put up an impressive performance against Japan and secure the bronze medal in the tournament.

Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) Chairman Animini Ravi Naidu congratulated Vaishali on her achievement and praised the duo for bringing recognition to India on the international sporting stage. He said the success of Vaishali and Tanika reflected their hard work, determination and dedication to the sport. Their performance would serve as an inspiration to young sportspersons across the country, particularly aspiring women athletes, he added.

He expressed confidence that Vaishali would continue to excel in future competitions and bring further laurels to India and the state. He also conveyed his best wishes to the Vijayawada-based player, hoping that she would scale greater heights in her sporting career and win more medals at national and international competitions.