Andhra Pradesh: Women heirs of rival political families battle for Jammalamadugu civic chairperson post

KADAPA: Jammalamadugu, a constituency in Rayalaseema long associated with intense political rivalry, is once again in the spotlight with women from two influential political families contesting for the municipal chairperson’s post on behalf of TDP and YSRCP.
With the post reserved for a woman under the general category, the contest has become a prestige battle between the Ponnappureddy and Devagudi families, which have dominated local politics for decades. Family members of both candidates are campaigning extensively to secure victory, drawing considerable attention to the November 1 municipal elections.
The TDP has fielded Chadipiralla Jyothi, wife of party district president C Bhupesh Reddy, while YSRCP candidate is Narahari Haimavathi, political heir of former minister Ponna ppureddy Sivareddy and close relative of MLC Ponnappureddy Ramasubbareddy.
Jammalamadugu has elected women as municipal chairpersons in all three previous elections. Bandaru Ragasudha served from 2005 to 2010, Tatireddy Tulasamma from 2014 to 2019 and Velpula Sivamma from 2021 to 2026. The latest reservation ensures a woman will occupy the post for a fourth time. The municipality has 38,441 voters, including 18,361 men, 20,074 women and six others spread across 32 wards.
Four wards have already been elected unopposed, three by TDP and one by Jana Sena Party. Polling will be held in the remaining 28 wards on November 1. The contest revolves around the political influence of BJP MLA Chadipiralla Adinarayana Reddy and YSRCP MLC Ponnappureddy Ramasubbareddy, whose families have remained central to region’s politics. Once overshadowed by factional rivalries, Jammalamadugu is now witnessing a contest in which both sides are seeking support by highlighting welfare initiatives.
TDP leaders are highlighting the commencement of work on the Jindal Rayalaseema Steel Plant, the second phase of Dalmia Cement operations and the establishment of solar and wind power projects.
They claim these initiatives will generate direct and indirect employment for hundreds of local youth.
They are also citing development works at the Gandikota tourism project supported by Rs 77.91 crore sanctioned under a Central government scheme, along with road widening, drainage improvements, overhead water tanks and better medical services at the government hospital.
The party is urging voters to support NDA candidates to sustain development. YSRCP leaders claim the previous government secured necessary clearances for the steel plant and initiated the Gandikota tourism project.
They are also highlighting the establishment of village and ward secretariats and implementation of welfare schemes for women, men and economically weaker sections.
TDP candidate Jyothi said Jammalamadugu had witnessed significant development during the NDA government’s two-and-a-half-year tenure. She said the steel plant, Dalmia Cement expansion and other industrial projects would create employment opportunities and appealed to voters to elect her to accelerate development.
YSRCP candidate Haimavathi said the constituency had progressed under former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, citing the steel plant initiative, Gandikota development and welfare programmes for poor and middle-class families. She alleged the present government was failing to fulfil its promises.