Andhra Pradesh: Women heirs of rival political families battle for Jammalamadugu civic chairperson post

KADAPA: Jammalamadugu, a constituency in Rayalaseema long associated with intense political rivalry, is once again in the spotlight with women from two influential political families contesting for the municipal chairperson’s post on behalf of TDP and YSRCP.

With the post reserved for a woman under the general category, the contest has become a prestige battle between the Ponnappureddy and Devagudi families, which have dominated local politics for decades. Family members of both candidates are campaigning extensively to secure victory, drawing considerable attention to the November 1 municipal elections.

The TDP has fielded Chadipiralla Jyothi, wife of party district president C Bhupesh Reddy, while YSRCP candidate is Narahari Haimavathi, political heir of former minister Ponna ppureddy Sivareddy and close relative of MLC Ponnappureddy Ramasubbareddy.

Jammalamadugu has elected women as municipal chairpersons in all three previous elections. Bandaru Ragasudha served from 2005 to 2010, Tatireddy Tulasamma from 2014 to 2019 and Velpula Sivamma from 2021 to 2026. The latest reservation ensures a woman will occupy the post for a fourth time. The municipality has 38,441 voters, including 18,361 men, 20,074 women and six others spread across 32 wards.

Four wards have already been elected unopposed, three by TDP and one by Jana Sena Party. Polling will be held in the remaining 28 wards on November 1. The contest revolves around the political influence of BJP MLA Chadipiralla Adinarayana Reddy and YSRCP MLC Ponnappureddy Ramasubbareddy, whose families have remained central to region’s politics. Once overshadowed by factional rivalries, Jammalamadugu is now witnessing a contest in which both sides are seeking support by highlighting welfare initiatives.