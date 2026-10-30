AP cabinet clears cyclone relief; damage estimated at Rs 4,500 cr

VIJAYAWADA: The State Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at his Camp Office in Undavalli on Thursday approved several items at a meeting held in hybrid mode. Ministers Nara Lokesh and Nadendla Manohar attended the Cabinet meeting with the Chief Minister, while Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and several other ministers participated virtually.
According to sources, the Cabinet decided to extend support to those affected by Cyclone Arnab, which has caused estimated damage exceeding Rs 4,500 crore so far.
The Chief Minister directed officials to issue Government Orders (GOs) immediately to facilitate compensation payments and prepare comprehensive damage assessment reports ahead of a visit by a Central team scheduled for Friday. During the meeting, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan highlighted the severe damage suffered by fishermen along the Uppada coastline. He informed the Cabinet that strong waves triggered by the cyclone had damaged fishing boats belonging to fishermen from U. Kothapalli mandal and other coastal areas.
According to the details presented, 40 boats were damaged along the Uppada coast, while another 117 belonging to Uppada fishermen were damaged along the coastline in Konaseema district.
Pawan Kalyan urged the government to ensure that adequate compensation was paid to the affected fishermen at the earliest. He also called for prompt relief to fishermen across the State who had lost boats, fishing nets and other equipment due to the cyclone.
The Deputy Chief Minister stressed the need for a coordinated response to address the losses suffered by fishing communities and ensure that compensation reached all eligible beneficiaries without delay.
He also praised Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu’s handling of disaster management. Naidu’s efforts during the cyclone are commendable, the Deputy CM said.
After the conclusion of discussion on the Cabinet agenda items, Chief Minister and TDP president Naidu has reiterated that candidates jointly finalised by the three ruling coalition partners will be the official nominees for the upcoming local body elections. He directed the Ministers to work in coordination to ensure their victory.
The Chief Minister discussed the electoral strategy with Ministers. He instructed district in-charge Ministers to take responsibility for the victory of coalition candidates and ensure that disputes over nominations were resolved without delay.
Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan said the recent press conference highlighting unity among the three coalition partners had reached the public effectively. He called upon the TDP, Jana Sena and BJP leaders and cadres to work together to secure victories for the coalition’s candidates.