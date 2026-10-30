AP Chambers urges Naidu to release Rs 5,000 crore in pending incentives to MSMEs, food processing units

VIJAYAWADA: AP Chambers has appealed to Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu to personally intervene and ensure the early release of approximately Rs 5,000 crore in pending incentives payable to eligible micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and food processing industries across the State.
In a representation submitted on Thursday, AP Chambers President Potluri Bhaskara Rao urged the Government to settle all eligible pending claims in a single, consolidated exercise, preferably by the first week of November.
AP Chambers said that releasing pending incentives would inject much-needed liquidity into the industrial ecosystem, help enterprises meet financial commitments, encourage investment in food processing, support stronger farmer-market linkages and safeguard employment.
The Chamber said that a decisive intervention at this stage would provide immediate relief to businesses that have been waiting for the promised support for nearly two years.
Although approximately Rs 1,000 crore was released during the previous year, a substantial amount remains outstanding.
The prolonged delay has placed significant pressure on the working capital of enterprises, their ability to service loans and meet operational expenses, and their capacity to sustain business activity and employment.
For many MSMEs, the timely receipt of approved incentives is critical to maintaining cash flow and continuing operations, said AP Chambers President Potluri Bhaskara Rao.