AP Chambers urges Naidu to release Rs 5,000 crore in pending incentives to MSMEs, food processing units

VIJAYAWADA: AP Chambers has appealed to Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu to personally intervene and ensure the early release of approximately Rs 5,000 crore in pending incentives payable to eligible micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and food processing industries across the State.

In a representation submitted on Thursday, AP Chambers President Potluri Bhaskara Rao urged the Government to settle all eligible pending claims in a single, consolidated exercise, preferably by the first week of November.

AP Chambers said that releasing pending incentives would inject much-needed liquidity into the industrial ecosystem, help enterprises meet financial commitments, encourage investment in food processing, support stronger farmer-market linkages and safeguard employment.