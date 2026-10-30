Cyclone Arnab: Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corp racing against time for restoration of normalcy

VISAKHAPATNAM: As Cyclone Arnab left a trail of fallen trees, damaged roads and disrupted essential services across Visakhapatnam, municipal workers have been working through the day and night to bring the city back to normal. From clearing roads blocked by uprooted trees to restoring drinking water supply and removing debris, the work has continued across wards, with teams moving from one affected stretch to another.

The scale of the task is reflected in the numbers. Of the 1,192 fallen trees reported across the 10 zones under the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC), cutting and branch removal had been completed for 1,057 trees as of 6 pm on Thursday. Of these, 902 trees had been completely cleared, while another 290 were yet to be removed. All 313 roads blocked by fallen trees had been cleared and traffic movement restored.

Drinking water supply, one of the essential services disrupted by the storm, had been restored to around 70% of the city by Thursday. The corporation is targeting full restoration by Friday.