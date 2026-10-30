Cyclone damages crops in 12,974 hectares in AP

SRIKAKULAM: Cyclone Arnab has damaged crops on 12,974 hectares of land in Srikakulam district. Heavy rains and floods lashed the district on October 27 and 28 causing damage to standing crops.

According to the preliminary report on Thursday, 31,007 farmers across 516 villages in the district have been affected. Paddy accounts for the largest share of the damaged crop area, with 12,921 hectares. The report also recorded damage to 3 hectares of greengram, 2 hectares of blackgram and 47.85 hectares of cotton.

Ichchapuram mandal reported the highest crop damage, with 3,449 hectares affected, impacting 7,723 farmers in 28 villages.