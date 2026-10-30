Cyclone damages crops in 12,974 hectares in AP

SRIKAKULAM: Cyclone Arnab has damaged crops on 12,974 hectares of land in Srikakulam district. Heavy rains and floods lashed the district on October 27 and 28 causing damage to standing crops.
According to the preliminary report on Thursday, 31,007 farmers across 516 villages in the district have been affected. Paddy accounts for the largest share of the damaged crop area, with 12,921 hectares. The report also recorded damage to 3 hectares of greengram, 2 hectares of blackgram and 47.85 hectares of cotton.
Ichchapuram mandal reported the highest crop damage, with 3,449 hectares affected, impacting 7,723 farmers in 28 villages.
Kotabommali recorded crop damage in 1,580 hectares, followed by Pathapatnam with 1,262 hectares, Tekkali with 1,249 hectares and Santhabommali with 1,036 hectares.
Ganguvarisigadam reported crop damage across 640 hectares, while Etcherla recorded 400 hectares. Nandigam reported 370 hectares, Polaki 307.7 hectares and Sompeta 397.9 hectares of affected agricultural land.
The preliminary assessment noted that paddy was the most affected crop across the district. The damage was reported at different stages of cultivation, including panicle initiation, flowering, grain filling and maturity and harvesting.
Palasa MLA Gouthu Sireesha on Thursday visited the flood-affected areas of Allukhola and Rentikota villages in Palasa mandal, where she inspected submerged crop fields and inundated residential areas to directly assess the situation. During her visit, she spoke to the farmers.