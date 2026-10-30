Farmers can now self-report cyclone crop loss via e-Panta portal, APAIMS App

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has introduced a self-registration facility enabling farmers to report crop losses caused by Severe Cyclone Arnab and heavy rains through the e-Panta website and APAIMS Farmer App. The initiative is aimed at simplifying the reporting process and helping the Agriculture Department document crop damage through digital submissions alongside field-level assessments. Under the facility, farmers can access the e-Panta website or APAIMS Farmer App and select the option for registering crop losses. They must authenticate themselves using their Aadhaar-linked mobile number through one-time password (OTP) verification. After authentication, they can enter details of the affected crop and damaged area and upload photographs showing the extent of the loss.

On the first day of its introduction on Thursday, 403 farmers submitted self-reports covering 1,025 plots, with 843.4 acres reported as damaged out of a total cropped area of 949.1 acres, as of 7 p.m. on October 29. Kakinada district accounted for the highest number of submissions, with 111 farmers reporting damage to 205.8 acres. West Godavari followed, with 64 farmers reporting damage to 184.8 acres.

“Farmers can self-register crop losses through the e-Panta website or APAIMS Farmer App using Aadhaar OTP authentication and uploading photographs of damaged crops. I urge farmers to register promptly and follow agricultural scientists’ recommendations for crop recovery,’’ said State Agriculture Director Dr. Manazir Jeelani Samoon.