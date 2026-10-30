Low-pressure area forms over the South Andaman Sea

VIJAYAWADA: A low-pressure area has formed over the South Andaman Sea and its adjoining areas and is likely to intensify into a well-marked low-pressure area over the Andaman Sea and adjoining Nicobar Islands in the next 24 hours, Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) managing director Prakhar Jain said on Thursday.

The system is likely to intensify into a depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal and the Andaman Sea on Saturday, bringing moderate to heavy rainfall at isolated places across coastal Andhra Pradesh on Sunday and Monday.

The authority has advised people living in low-lying areas along the Vamsadhara and Nagavali rivers to remain alert as the rivers are flowing strongly following heavy rainfall.

People have been warned against crossing overflowing canals and streams and swimming in rivers.

According to the four-day forecast issued by APSDMA on Thursday, light to moderate rainfall is likely at isolated places in Alluri Sitarama Raju, East Godavari and Guntur districts on Friday, while scattered showers are expected in other districts.

On Saturday, isolated light to moderate rainfall is likely in Vizianagaram, Krishna, Nandyal and Annamayya districts, with scattered showers forecast in the remaining districts.

The weather system is expected to bring widespread rainfall activity across coastal districts on Sunday.

Heavy rain is likely at some places in Konaseema, East Godavari and West Godavari districts.

Moderate to heavy rainfall is forecast at isolated places in Polavaram, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, Kakinada, Eluru and Krishna districts.