NDA confident of winning all 86 VMC divs, calls polls a referendum

VIJAYAWADA: Describing the upcoming local body elections as a referendum on the NDA coalition government’s two-and-a-half years in office, alliance leaders expressed confidence that their candidates would win all 86 divisions of the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation, with mayoral candidate Vangaveeti Radhakrishna securing a substantial majority.

Addressing the media on Thursday, Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath said the Telugu Desam Party, Jana Sena and BJP were working in close coordination to ensure victory for alliance candidates in Vijayawada and across NTR district.

He said the government had fulfilled several promises through development and welfare initiatives. Highlighting its achievements, Sivanath said house-site pattas and registration documents had been provided to 26,000 beneficiaries in Vijayawada, resolving a problem that had persisted for nearly 40 years and granting them permanent residential and ownership rights.

He said a detailed project report had been prepared to address the city’s drinking water problem at an estimated cost of Rs 1,800 crore. After the new municipal council was constituted, the alliance would strive to secure around Rs 1,850 crore for drinking water and other infrastructure, he said.