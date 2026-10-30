Poll observer inspects postal ballot voting arrangements

VIJAYAWADA: Election Observer S Nagalakshmi on Thursday inspected the postal ballot voting centre at PB Siddhartha Arts and Science College, Moghalrajpuram, set up for personnel deployed for the Second General Municipal Elections-2026.

She reviewed polling arrangements, the voting process and facilities for staff, and sought details from officials.

Officials said polling personnel registered as voters in Vijayawada city and engaged in election duty on November 1 can cast their votes through postal ballots. Voting is being conducted from 10 am to 5 pm on October 29 and 30, with October 30 being the last date.

They urged eligible staff who are yet to vote to utilise the facility and ensure they do not forfeit their franchise due to election duty.

Officials stressed the need for coordinated efforts and adequate facilities for the smooth conduct of the process.