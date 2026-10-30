‘Solar plant on temple land at firm’s own risk’

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court has extended its interim orders directing that all works undertaken by the New and Renewable Energy Development Corporation (NREDC) to establish a solar power plant on 10.6 acres of land belonging to c at Dasaripalli village in Chittoor district remain subject to its final judgment.

The court made it clear that all construction and other activities were being carried out at the company’s own risk. If the court ultimately rules against the land allotment, all structures raised on the site will have to be removed. It warned that it would order the removal of the solar project in case of violations and said the authorities should not assume that the court lacked the power to issue such directions.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Lisa Gill and Justice Challa Gunaranjan passed the orders on Thursday while hearing a batch of petitions challenging the allotment of temple lands for industrial and other purposes.

The bench adjourned the hearing by two weeks after Advocate General Dammalapati Srinivas sought time.

K Gajendra had filed a PIL challenging the allotment of temple land to NREDC for setting up the solar plant.