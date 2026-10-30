Speed up restoration works & aid distribution: CM Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to expedite restoration works in areas affected by Cyclone Arnab and ensure that normalcy is restored at the earliest. He instructed the administration to restore electricity supply across all affected areas by Friday and speed up the process of providing compensation to victims.

During a teleconference with district Collectors and officials of various departments on Thursday, the Chief Minister reviewed the ground situation, restoration measures and damage caused by the cyclone. Officials informed him that a preliminary report on the damage would be submitted on Thursday.

Naidu said normal conditions had returned to most cyclone-affected areas, barring a few locations. He directed officials to immediately remove any remaining fallen trees blocking roads and clear debris accumulated during the cyclone. He said the administration must continue to support affected people until normalcy is fully restored.

The Chief Minister said precautions had been taken to prevent breaches in irrigation tanks and canals. He stressed the need to keep people informed about relief and restoration activities.