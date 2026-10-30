Telangana, Tamil Nadu to send teams and materials to help restore power in cyclone-hit Andhra

AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Minister G Ravi Kumar on Friday said Telangana and Tamil Nadu had agreed to extend assistance to the state by deploying additional personnel and supplying materials to expedite power restoration in cyclone-hit areas.

Telangana had agreed to deploy around 500 to 600 personnel, while Tamil Nadu had responded positively and was sending teams along with the required materials, he said.

"Telangana and Tamil Nadu have agreed to extend assistance to Andhra Pradesh by providing additional personnel and essential materials to speed up electricity restoration in cyclone-affected areas," the state Energy minister told PTI Videos.

Kumar said he had spoken to Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, while Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had separately approached neighbouring states seeking assistance.

Officials of the respective power departments were coordinating to assess manpower requirements, availability of materials and deployment locations, he said, adding that assistance was being arranged for the affected areas.

The state government was aiming to restore electricity supply completely by Friday night, with West Godavari and parts of Konaseema remaining the worst-affected areas, Kumar said.