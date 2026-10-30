Women hold key to Nellore poll outcome as candidates seek female voters’ support

NELLORE: Women are set to play a decisive role in the upcoming Nellore Municipal elections, with women outnumbering men in electorate and many women candidates contesting as corporators. As the deadline approaches, candidates are stepping up their campaigns to win the support of women voters who are expected to be crucial in determining the outcome.

The corporation has 72 divisions with a total electorate of 4,89,351 comprising 2,37,972 men, 2,51,293 women and 86 voters in the other category. Women outnumber men in the city’s electorate, and their numerical advantage is significant across Scheduled Caste, Backward Class and other categories.

Of the 72 divisions, eight have been won unopposed, leaving candidates to contest in the remaining 64 divisions.