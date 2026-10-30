Women hold key to Nellore poll outcome as candidates seek female voters’ support

NELLORE: Women are set to play a decisive role in the upcoming Nellore Municipal elections, with women outnumbering men in electorate and many women candidates contesting as corporators. As the deadline approaches, candidates are stepping up their campaigns to win the support of women voters who are expected to be crucial in determining the outcome.
The corporation has 72 divisions with a total electorate of 4,89,351 comprising 2,37,972 men, 2,51,293 women and 86 voters in the other category. Women outnumber men in the city’s electorate, and their numerical advantage is significant across Scheduled Caste, Backward Class and other categories.
Of the 72 divisions, eight have been won unopposed, leaving candidates to contest in the remaining 64 divisions.
Women have consistently recorded higher turnout than men in previous elections, a trend that could continue this time as well. Candidates are therefore focusing on women voters, making door-to-door visits to secure support.
“We are not concerned about which party a candidate belongs to. We want someone who is accessible and responds to our problems. Candidates should visit our localities even after the elections, not just during campaigning,” a resident said.
Women outnumber men by around 150 to 250 in each division, highlighting their potential influence on the outcome. With every vote likely to matter in the closely watched contest, candidates are making promises and reaching out to women to strengthen prospects.
“Women face several problems in daily life, from water supply and sanitation to safety and public transport. Candidates should understand these issues and come forward with practical solutions. We will support those who take our concerns seriously,” another woman voter said.