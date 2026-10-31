24,281 hectares of farmland inundated in Srikakulam

SRIKAKULAM: Heavy rains triggered by Cyclone Arnab have inundated nearly 24,281.08 hectares of agricultural land across Srikakulam district, affecting 54,143 farmers in 972 villages across 30 mandals.

According to the preliminary crop damage report by the district administration on Friday, the paddy crops suffered the maximum damage, with 24,229.08 hectares inundated, while cotton crops were affected over 52 hectares. No damage to nursery crops was reported.

Ichchapuram mandal recorded the highest crop inundation at 3,449 hectares, followed by Ponduru with 3,200 hectares, Tekkali with 1,800 hectares and Kotabommali with 1,580 hectares. Pathapatnam recorded 1,262 hectares, while Nandigam and Meliaputti mandals reported 1,136.12 hectares and 1,135 hectares. The floodwater continued to flow in the Bahuda River and the discharge at Ichchapuram was recorded at 47,745 cusecs at 5 pm on Friday.

At the TPR Narayanapuram Anicut, the water level stood at 28.78 metres and the inflow was recorded at 33,700 cusecs, and the entire quantity was being released through the spillway.

The total outflow was also recorded at 33,700 cusecs, while there was no discharge through the left and right canals.

The continuous rains and rising river flows have affected agricultural activities in several parts of the district. The district authorities are monitoring the flood situation and assessing crop loss.