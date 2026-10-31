Andhra Pradesh Government hospitals to upgrade ICUs within 9 months

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has directed all government general hospitals to strengthen their Intensive Care Units (ICUs) in accordance with prescribed standards, setting deadlines for infrastructure development, equipment procurement and recruitment.

Director of Medical Education A Vishnuvardhan issued the orders on Friday, complying with the SC’s September 21, 2026, directions on implementing ICU management and service guidelines formulated by the Director General of Health Services.

Hospitals have been given nine months to modify ICU locations, sizes and structures. Facilities at patient beds must be provided within three months, while nursing stations must be completed within nine months.

Purchase and supply orders for emergency equipment must be issued within three months, with another three months allowed for delivery and installation. Same timelines apply to imaging equipment and laboratory services. Infection-control and patient-safety measures must be implemented, while additional services must be introduced in a month.

Recruitment of specialist doctors, trained MBBS doctors, nurses and allied healthcare personnel must be completed within six months.

Level-1 ICU standards are mandatory for all government general hospitals.