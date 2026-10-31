DGP outlines security steps ahead of polling in Andhra Pradesh local body elections

VIJAYAWADA: The State Police department has made elaborate security arrangements across the State for the peaceful, free and fair conduct of the local body elections, deploying 36,351 police personnel at 4,372 locations. Special surveillance has been arranged in sensitive and vulnerable areas to prevent violence, intimidation and other election-related offences.

According to an official release from the DGP Harish Kumar Gupta, a total of 261 election-related cases were registered across the State between October 15 and 29. Tirupati district topped the list with 61 cases, followed by YSR Kadapa (36), Annamayya (31), Anantapur (26) and Markapuram (22).

As many as 107 persons were arrested in connection with these cases, while notices under Section 35(3) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) were served on 733 persons. Annamayya reported the highest number of arrests at 51, followed by Tirupati (27), YSR Kadapa (16), Prakasam (8) and Kurnool (5).

As part of preventive measures, police initiated action against 19,993 persons under Sections 126 and 129 of the BNSS. Another 1,05,767 persons were bound over to prevent them from indulging in activities that could disturb public peace. Police also executed 2,726 pending non-bailable warrants (NBWs).

During statewide inspections and enforcement operations, police seized cash of Rs 4.91 lakh, liquor worth Rs 11.99 lakh (4,463.345 litres), 114.1 litres of illicitly distilled liquor worth Rs 39,000, and 495.987 kg of ganja valued at Rs 2.94 crore. Firecrackers worth Rs 1.49 lakh were also seized.

“Special security arrangements have been made at polling stations, polling material distribution centres, strong rooms housing ballot boxes and other sensitive locations. A dedicated communication and coordination mechanism has been established to facilitate effective deployment of security teams,”|Harish Kumar Gupta said.