Dhanekula Institute inks MoU with Adani Cement

VIJAYAWADA: The Department of Civil Engineering of Dhanekula Institute of Engineering & Technology, Ganguru, organised an industrial interaction programme under the Adani FutureX Programme on Thursday.

As part of the programme, Yedukondalu, Technical Head - Andhra Pradesh & Telangana, Adani Cement, delivered an insightful technical lecture on the topic “Concrete: A Man-Made Material.” During the lecture, he highlighted the importance of concrete in the construction industry, its properties, applications and significance in modern infrastructure development.

He also emphasised the role of quality cement and appropriate concrete technology in ensuring durable and sustainable construction.

A significant highlight of the programme was the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Department of Civil Engineering and Adani Cement (ADANI FUTURE X PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT).

The MoU aims to strengthen industry-academia collaboration by providing opportunities for student internships and industrial visits. This initiative will help students gain practical exposure, understand industrial practices and bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and real-world applications.

The Institution’s leadership, including, Chairman Dhanekula Ravindranath Tagore, and Secretary Dhanekula Venkata Bhavani Prasad, Director DKRK Ravi Prasad has supported the initiative and emphasized the importance of industry-institution interaction in enhancing students’ technical employability.