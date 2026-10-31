Eight ULBs in Krishna and NTR districts gear up for elections tomorrow

VIJAYAWADA: The campaign for the urban local body elections in Krishna and NTR districts came to an end on Friday evening, with eight local bodies set to go to polls on November 1.

As many as 11.64 lakh voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in these elections, covering the Vijayawada and Machilipatnam Municipal Corporations and the municipalities of Tiruvuru, Kondapalli, Nandigama, Jaggayyapeta, Pedana and Vuyyuru.

The campaign largely passed off peacefully, without major political confrontations or incidents, as the ruling TDP-JSP-BJP-led NDA put up a coordinated campaign across the eight urban local bodies. Though there were differences, among the TDP and JSP cadre, the NDA leadership moved quickly to contain them.

The TDP leadership also initiated action against leaders and workers who crossed the party line, helping maintain discipline within the NDA.

The NDA appeared to have an edge in campaign intensity, with Ministers, MPs, MLAs, party observers and election teams working simultaneously across the municipalities and corporations.

The campaign also witnessed the participation of several prominent leaders and party functionaries from outside the respective local bodies. A key feature of the NDA campaign was its extensive door-to-door outreach.