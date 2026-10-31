Ensure fair & peaceful local polls, says Andhra Pradesh Election Commissioner

VIJAYAWADA: State Election Commissioner (SEC) Anil Chandra Punetha has directed District Collectors, Superintendents of Police (SPs), election observers and police officials to work in close coordination to ensure that local body elections in Andhra Pradesh are conducted peacefully, freely and transparently.
Emphasising that there should be no scope for negligence or political bias in election duties, he said officials must create an atmosphere in which voters could exercise their franchise without fear or interference.
During a video conference with District Collectors, SPs, election observers, Police Commissioners and DIGs on Friday, Punetha reviewed law and order, complaints from political parties, preparations for urban local body elections, polling arrangements and counting procedures. State Election Commission Secretary Dr A. Mallikarjuna, IGP B. Rajakumari and CDMA Dr P. Sampath Kumar also participated.
The Commissioner said complaints had been received from seven districts during the initial phase of the elections, including allegations of obstruction of nominations, attempts to prevent candidates from contesting and pressure being exerted on election personnel. He said the complaints were being referred to the DGP, District Collectors, SPs and Police Commissioners for necessary action.
Stressing the importance of impartiality, Punetha said justice must not only be done but must also be seen to be done. Officials should immediately respond to complaints of electoral irregularities and conduct impartial investigations. He said election-related records would be subject to judicial scrutiny and aggrieved parties could approach the Election Tribunal.
He also directed officials to take preventive measures to rule out violence and complete preparations for the next phase of urban local body elections, including in cyclone-affected districts.
SEC Secretary Dr A. Mallikarjuna directed officials to identify sensitive, hyper-sensitive and critical polling stations and strengthen security arrangements accordingly. CCTV cameras should be installed inside and outside such polling stations without compromising voter privacy. Cameras should not face voting compartments, he cautioned.
He called for comprehensive plans covering voter numbers, polling station infrastructure and security arrangements. Police deployment plans should be implemented strictly, with static and mobile police teams deployed as required.
Police, revenue, zonal and municipal officials should coordinate their activities on the day before polling and on polling day to prevent violence and other untoward incidents.
Mallikarjuna stressed that ballot paper security should receive the highest priority. Every ballot paper should be accounted for, and there should be no possibility of ballot papers going missing. Transportation of ballot boxes from distribution centres to polling stations and subsequently to collection centres and strong rooms should follow prescribed protocols.
Videography, CCTV surveillance, official signatures and proper maintenance of registers should be mandatory throughout the process. A dedicated control room should also be established approximately 100 metres from strong rooms, with police and civil officials available to monitor security.
He directed officials to begin counting at 8 a.m. with postal ballots and complete the process by 8 p.m. Adequate counting tables and additional counting centres should be arranged to ensure that counting is completed within 12 hours.
Counting personnel should receive advance training, while counting halls should be equipped with necessary infrastructure and security.
IGP B Rajakumari directed police officials to strengthen security. She called for videography, drone cameras and body-worn cameras at polling stations.
Ballot boxes should be transported under strict police protection from distribution centres to polling stations and collection points without unauthorised halts or deviations from designated routes, she said.