Ensure fair & peaceful local polls, says Andhra Pradesh Election Commissioner

VIJAYAWADA: State Election Commissioner (SEC) Anil Chandra Punetha has directed District Collectors, Superintendents of Police (SPs), election observers and police officials to work in close coordination to ensure that local body elections in Andhra Pradesh are conducted peacefully, freely and transparently.

Emphasising that there should be no scope for negligence or political bias in election duties, he said officials must create an atmosphere in which voters could exercise their franchise without fear or interference.

During a video conference with District Collectors, SPs, election observers, Police Commissioners and DIGs on Friday, Punetha reviewed law and order, complaints from political parties, preparations for urban local body elections, polling arrangements and counting procedures. State Election Commission Secretary Dr A. Mallikarjuna, IGP B. Rajakumari and CDMA Dr P. Sampath Kumar also participated.

The Commissioner said complaints had been received from seven districts during the initial phase of the elections, including allegations of obstruction of nominations, attempts to prevent candidates from contesting and pressure being exerted on election personnel. He said the complaints were being referred to the DGP, District Collectors, SPs and Police Commissioners for necessary action.

Stressing the importance of impartiality, Punetha said justice must not only be done but must also be seen to be done. Officials should immediately respond to complaints of electoral irregularities and conduct impartial investigations. He said election-related records would be subject to judicial scrutiny and aggrieved parties could approach the Election Tribunal.

He also directed officials to take preventive measures to rule out violence and complete preparations for the next phase of urban local body elections, including in cyclone-affected districts.