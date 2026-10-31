Former RTC VC & MD passes away in New York

VIJAYAWADA: Senior retired IPS officer and former APSRTC vice chairman and managing director (VC & MD) N Balasubramanyam died while receiving treatment for pancreatic cancer in New York on Friday.

The 1994-batch IPS officer retired from service on August 30, 2026. Arrangements are being made to bring his mortal remains to his residence in Hyderabad.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, IT Minister Nara Lokesh, Transport Minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy and Director General of Police Harish Kumar Gupta expressed deep condolences over his demise.

The DGP said his demise had left an irreparable void in police fraternity, he said. Balasubramanyam began his police career as Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) in Jagtial and went on to serve in several key positions. He worked as SP in Greyhounds, Nizamabad, Vizag Rural, Mahabubnagar, Nalgonda and Prakasam districts.

He subsequently served as Deputy Inspector General (DIG) and Inspector General (IG) in the Intelligence Department, ADGP and DGP, among other important assignments.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and HRD Minister N Lokesh recalled his integrity, honesty, firm decision-making and progressive approach.