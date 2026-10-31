Insurance cover to cushion Andhra Pradesh farmers against crop loss caused by cyclone

VIJAYAWADA: Crop insurance is emerging as a financial safety net for farmers during natural calamities. The policy, strongly advocated and implemented by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, is expected to provide protection to farmers affected by Cyclone Arnab. At a time when heavy rains, floods and inundation are causing crop losses, the importance of crop insurance and its role in providing financial security to farmers have once again come into focus.

The Chief Minister has consistently stressed the importance of crop insurance to the official machinery, emphasising that while natural disasters cannot be prevented, their financial impact on farmers can be reduced through adequate insurance protection. The inundation caused by Cyclone Arnab has once again highlighted the importance of this mechanism, particularly for farmers who risk losing their entire investment when crops are damaged close to the harvesting stage.

Under the Kharif 2026 insurance programme, the sum insured per acre is approximately Rs 40,000 for paddy, Rs 20,000 for red gram, Rs 90,000 for dry chilli, Rs 33,000 for maize and Rs 94,000 for turmeric. These amounts represent the insurance coverage provided for different crops and offer financial protection in accordance with the respective scheme conditions.