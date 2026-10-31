MV Sigma Pearl salvage uncertain as rough seas hamper recovery efforts off Andhra coast

VISAKHAPATNAM: Adverse weather and prevailing sea conditions hamper efforts to salvage the stranded bulk carrier MV Sigma Pearl, and move it to a sheltered location, leaving the future of the 180-metre vessel uncertain.

With all 20 crew members rescued, the focus has shifted to assessing the vessel's condition and determining whether it can be refloated.

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG), in a press statement on Friday, said the condition of the vessel would be assessed to determine the feasibility of salvage operations. It cautioned that prevailing sea conditions could pose challenges to recovery efforts.

“With all crew members safely evacuated, attention has now shifted towards assessing the condition of the stranded vessel, and determining the feasibility of salvage operations. Adverse weather and prevailing sea conditions may pose challenges to recovery efforts and movement of the vessel to a sheltered location,” the ICG said.

The situation raises questions about whether MV Sigma Pearl could meet the fate of the Bangladeshi vessel MV Maa, which ran aground off Visakhapatnam in October 2020, and was eventually abandoned by its owners after attempts to refloat it proved unsuccessful.

The Marshall Islands-flagged MV Sigma Pearl ran aground near Antarvedi in Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district, about 1.7 km from the shore, amid rough seas triggered by Cyclone Arnab. The vessel had sailed from Visakhapatnam after discharging its cargo when it encountered strong winds and rough seas in the Bay of Bengal during the early hours of October 28. It reportedly lost steerage way before running aground in shallow waters.

The Coast Guard deployed Offshore Patrol Vessel Sujay from Chennai and launched a helicopter-assisted operation from Mogalthur in West Godavari district. Using the ship's boats and helicopter support, personnel evacuated all 20 crew members. The Coast Guard's medical team provided immediate assistance, and all rescued personnel were reported to be in a healthy condition.