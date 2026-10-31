Prepare long-term plans to protect fishers, says Pawan Kalyan

KAKINADA: Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan has directed Kakinada district officials to prepare long-term plans to protect coastal fishermen from recurring cyclone damage. During a virtual meeting from his camp office, he reviewed the impact of Cyclone Arnab, ongoing measures and assistance to affected families with the district administration and representatives of coastal villages.

Panchayati Raj and Rural Development Commissioner Krishna Teja, APEPDCL CMD Pridvi Teja, Collector Harendira Prasad, SP Bindhu Madhav, Kakinada Rural MLA Pantam Venkateswara Rao and senior engineers from the Panchayati Raj, Rural Development and Rural Water Supply departments attended the meeting.

Pawan Kalyan said “We must ensure permanent protection for the people living along the coast.” He asked officials to examine the feasibility of providing insurance cover for fishing boats and frame suitable schemes.

Noting that stormy waves had completely damaged the Uppada-Kakinada beach road, he ordered immediate restoration works to prevent further hardship to coastal residents. The Deputy CM congratulated the district administration for safely evacuating more than 10,000 people from 92 coastal habitats and accommodating them in 102 relief centres across the district. He said relief measures for the affected must continue without interruption.

He also noted that power supply had been disrupted in several parts of the Pithapuram constituency. Although restoration work had begun, fallen poles and burnt wires along the stretches between Bhogapuram, Narasingapuram, Chitrada, Mallam and Viravada required urgent attention.

Pawan Kalyan directed officials to prepare a comprehensive loss assessment and submit a detailed report to the government to ensure that farmers, fishermen and other affected people received assistance promptly.