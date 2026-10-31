‘Relief Man’ Naidu leads from the front in Arnab management

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, well-known as a tech-savvy Chief Minister and hailed as the best CEO for building the State’s brand image, has now emerged as the best ‘Relief Man’ through his effective monitoring and management of Cyclone Arnab, helping prevent and minimise loss of lives and property.

For four days, the Chief Minister monitored the cyclone situation round the clock, interacting with district Collectors and 32,000 field-level personnel through teleconferences to instil confidence among people affected by the cyclone. In addition, he visited cyclone-hit areas of Konaseema and West Godavari districts, inspected relief camps and inundated paddy fields, and interacted with affected people, assuring them of necessary compensation to help restore normalcy.

Despite his administrative responsibilities as Chief Minister and political commitments as TDP national president amid the ongoing local body elections, Naidu set aside his busy schedule and focused entirely on monitoring Cyclone Arnab. He issued instructions to district Collectors and field-level staff to prevent inconvenience to people in cyclone-affected areas.

His commitment was evident in his repeated instructions to field-level personnel to clear uprooted trees obstructing traffic and ensure the smooth movement of vehicles to facilitate relief operations.