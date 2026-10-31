‘Relief Man’ Naidu leads from the front in Arnab management

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, well-known as a tech-savvy Chief Minister and hailed as the best CEO for building the State’s brand image, has now emerged as the best ‘Relief Man’ through his effective monitoring and management of Cyclone Arnab, helping prevent and minimise loss of lives and property.
For four days, the Chief Minister monitored the cyclone situation round the clock, interacting with district Collectors and 32,000 field-level personnel through teleconferences to instil confidence among people affected by the cyclone. In addition, he visited cyclone-hit areas of Konaseema and West Godavari districts, inspected relief camps and inundated paddy fields, and interacted with affected people, assuring them of necessary compensation to help restore normalcy.
Despite his administrative responsibilities as Chief Minister and political commitments as TDP national president amid the ongoing local body elections, Naidu set aside his busy schedule and focused entirely on monitoring Cyclone Arnab. He issued instructions to district Collectors and field-level staff to prevent inconvenience to people in cyclone-affected areas.
His commitment was evident in his repeated instructions to field-level personnel to clear uprooted trees obstructing traffic and ensure the smooth movement of vehicles to facilitate relief operations.
Facing challenges posed by cyclones is not new to Chandrababu Naidu. After Cyclone Hudhud wreaked havoc in Visakhapatnam in 2014, he used a bus as a mobile command centre and temporary residence for a week to oversee restoration work. Based at the Visakhapatnam Collectorate, Naidu used the bus to monitor relief operations.
Similarly, during Cyclone Titli in 2018, Chandrababu Naidu camped in a bus at Palasa in Srikakulam district and personally monitored relief operations. He inspected relief centres and enquired about food supplies to cyclone victims. He also conducted aerial surveys and visited badly affected areas and interior villages cut off by uprooted trees and floods.
When nearly 30,000 electric poles were uprooted by strong winds, disrupting power supply, Naidu managed to restore electricity by replacing all damaged poles within a week. By deploying nearly 100 IAS officers, he successfully brought normalcy back to Srikakulam district.
In the case of Cyclone Arnab, Naidu has once again been personally supervising the situation round the clock, ensuring that the entire administrative machinery remains on high alert to protect lives, minimise damage and restore normalcy at the earliest.
The Chief Minister remained in constant touch with district Collectors, He appreciated the dedication of officials and frontline workers, whose advance preparations have helped prevent casualties so far.