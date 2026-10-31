Rs 3,000-crore plan to modernise Godavari drainage system on anvil says CM Chandrababu Naidu

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu inspected inundated paddy fields at Kotha Navarasapuram village in Narasapuram mandal, and Matrevu village in Mogalthur mandal of West Godavari district on Friday, interacted with cyclone affected farmers, and assured them of government’s support. He enquired about the extent to which farmers had insured their crops.

“The government has taken steps to ensure that every acre in the State is covered under crop insurance through the e-Crop system. Input subsidies will be provided to the affected farmers to overcome their losses. The NDA government is committed to ensuring that farmers do not suffer loss even during difficult times,” he said.

Naidu announced that the government would modernise the drainage system in the Godavari delta at a cost of Rs 3,000 crore to prevent inundation of villages and agricultural fields during floods and cyclones.

Naidu vows quick relief, power restoration in cyclone-hit areas across Godavari region

People informed him that several electric poles and trees had fallen due to strong cyclone winds, but officials had promptly cleared the fallen trees and taken up power restoration works. They thanked the Chief Minister for personally visiting the cyclone affected areas.

Naidu also inspected electricity restoration works being carried out on a war footing nearby. He also inspected damaged coconut plantations along the route from Narasapuram to Matrevu. At Matrevu, the Chief Minister interacted with people taking shelter at a cyclone relief centre. Women shared their concerns, and explained the anxiety they experienced when Cyclone Arnab crossed the coast.