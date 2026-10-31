Rs 3,000-crore plan to modernise Godavari drainage system on anvil says CM Chandrababu Naidu

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu inspected inundated paddy fields at Kotha Navarasapuram village in Narasapuram mandal, and Matrevu village in Mogalthur mandal of West Godavari district on Friday, interacted with cyclone affected farmers, and assured them of government’s support. He enquired about the extent to which farmers had insured their crops.
“The government has taken steps to ensure that every acre in the State is covered under crop insurance through the e-Crop system. Input subsidies will be provided to the affected farmers to overcome their losses. The NDA government is committed to ensuring that farmers do not suffer loss even during difficult times,” he said.
Naidu announced that the government would modernise the drainage system in the Godavari delta at a cost of Rs 3,000 crore to prevent inundation of villages and agricultural fields during floods and cyclones.
Naidu vows quick relief, power restoration in cyclone-hit areas across Godavari region
People informed him that several electric poles and trees had fallen due to strong cyclone winds, but officials had promptly cleared the fallen trees and taken up power restoration works. They thanked the Chief Minister for personally visiting the cyclone affected areas.
Naidu also inspected electricity restoration works being carried out on a war footing nearby. He also inspected damaged coconut plantations along the route from Narasapuram to Matrevu. At Matrevu, the Chief Minister interacted with people taking shelter at a cyclone relief centre. Women shared their concerns, and explained the anxiety they experienced when Cyclone Arnab crossed the coast.
When fishermen from the Vasishta Godavari region explained their problems to the Chief Minister, he assured them that their grievances would be addressed. He directed officials to desilt the canal near the sea mouth and make it suitable for fishermen to carry out fishing activities.
Addressing mediapersons, the Chief Minister said the government took comprehensive measures to prevent loss of life and property. He said more than 15,000 electric poles had collapsed across the affected areas, and assured to complete restoration of power supply by tomorrow evening.
Priority would be given to restoring electricity to households, followed by agricultural connections. Steps are also being taken to restore communication services, he said.
Naidu said the State government submitted a preliminary report to the Centre estimating cyclone loss at Rs 4,600 crore.
Families of those who lost their lives in the cyclone would be provided a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each, he said and added that the government initiated relief and rehabilitation measures in the cyclone affected areas on a war footing.“We are undertaking Godavari Delta modernisation works to prevent flooding and minimise the impact of cyclones and floods,” he highlighted. Later, Naidu distributed ration supplies to cyclone-affected families.