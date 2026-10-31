Rs 9.86-crore facelift for 16 de-addiction centres in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has sanctioned Rs 9.86 crore for modernising 16 drug de-addiction centres functioning in government hospitals across the State, with a focus on strengthening treatment, counselling and rehabilitation services for people affected by substance abuse.

The initiative, taken up with funds released by the Prohibition and Excise Department, aims to improve access to de-addiction services at the district and regional levels while providing treatment facilities at government hospitals.

The modernisation works will include renovation of hospital buildings, installation of glass doors, electrical infrastructure upgrades and provision of modern furniture. The centres will also be equipped with biofeedback machines, breath analysers, multiparameter monitors, ECG machines and digital information technology facilities. Ten major government hospitals under the Medical Education Department have been identified for the programme. They include Government General Hospitals in Kurnool, Tirupati, Guntur, Srikakulam, Nandyal, Rajahmundry, Ongole, Vijayawada and Kadapa, besides KGH in Visakhapatnam.

The Vijayawada GGH, KGH in Vizag and the mental health facility in Kadapa will be developed as Centres of Excellence. These institutions will provide advanced medical treatment, specialised addiction care and rehabilitation support.

Infrastructure at six more district and area hospitals will also be upgraded. They are Anakapalle District Hospital, Narasapuram Area Hospital, Narasaraopet Area Hospital, Chittoor District Hospital, Hindupur District Hospital and Bapatla Area Hospital. The works at hospitals will focus on improving buildings, electrical units and medical equipment.