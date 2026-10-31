TDP warns rebels of action, seeks support for NDA nominees

Visakhapatnam: As campaigning for the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) elections concluded on Friday, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has warned rebel candidates to withdraw from the contest and support official NDA nominees, cautioning that those who defy the directive will face disciplinary action, including suspension.

The warning comes amid concerns within the ruling alliance that rebels contesting from several wards could split votes and affect the prospects of official candidates, particularly in closely fought divisions. According to the list released by the TDP, rebels are in the fray in Pendurthi, Visakha North, South and West, Bheemili and Gajuwaka, which has the highest number of rebel aspirants.

A total of 573 candidates are contesting for corporator posts across 120 wards, while 15 candidates remain in the mayoral race after six withdrew their nominations. The contest is primarily between TDP’s Mukka Sravani and YSRCP’s Varudu Kalyani.

Zone-wise, Gajuwaka leads with 139 candidates, followed by North (86), South (77), West (72), East (70), Pendurthi (35), Aganampudi (28), Madhurawada (27), Anakapalli (20) and Bheemunipatnam (19).

Another challenge for the alliance is the discontent among former YSRCP corporators who supported the no-confidence motion against former mayor Golagani Hari Venkata Kumari and later shifted to the TDP or Jana Sena, but failed to secure tickets. Those reportedly left out include Konathala Sudha, Rajana Rama Rao, Tippala Vamsi Reddy, Battu Suryakumari, Konathala Neelima, Peela Lakshmi Sowjanya, Allapu Varalakshmi and Kunche Jyotsna.

Jana Sena accommodated Masipogu Mary Jones and Sarala Devi, while the TDP allotted tickets to Urukuti Narayana and Boddu Narasimha Patrudu.

Their role in campaigning for alliance nominees remains uncertain. Meanwhile, former Jana Sena leader and environmental activist Bolisetty Satyanarayana has extended support to YSRCP candidate Varudu Kalyani, citing her stand over the data centre.

Polling is scheduled to be held on November 1.