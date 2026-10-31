Two Central teams to assess cyclone damage & drought in AP for four days

VIJAYAWADA: Two Central government teams will visit Andhra Pradesh over the next four days to assess the damage caused by Cyclone Arnab and examine the drought situation during the 2026 kharif season in several districts.

A seven-member Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT), led by Chittaranjan Dash, Joint Secretary in the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, will visit Konaseema, Kakinada, East Godavari and West Godavari districts on Saturday and Sunday to assess the damage caused by Cyclone Arnab.

According to State Disaster Management Authority Managing Director Prakhar Jain, senior State officials will brief the team at the Real Time Governance Society (RTGS) on the precautionary measures taken during the cyclone and the extent of damage reported across the affected districts.

The Central team will subsequently split into two groups for field inspections. The first team, accompanied by RTGS CEO and APSDMA Managing Director Prakhar Jain, will visit Konaseema district on Saturday and Kakinada on Sunday.

The second team, accompanied by Director of Secondary Health Chakradhar Babu, will visit East Godavari district on Saturday and West Godavari district on Sunday.