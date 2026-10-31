Two Class 10 girls attacked with power saw inside Andhra Pradesh school, one critical

A 21-year-old man allegedly attacked two Class 10 students with a power saw inside a government school in Andhra Pradesh's Anantapur district on Saturday morning, leaving one of them critically injured.

The attack took place around 10.30 am at the Zilla Parishad High School in Raptadu village, while a lesson was underway and a teacher was present in the classroom.

Both injured girls were rushed to the Government General Hospital in Anantapur for emergency treatment. One of them is undergoing critical surgery and is expected to be shifted to a hospital in Bengaluru by air ambulance.

Preliminary police information identified the accused as Hemanth alias Dummu. He allegedly fled the school after the attack but was subsequently arrested at Dharmavaram railway station.

The accused is reportedly from Nagalur village in Dharmavaram mandal of Sri Sathya Sai district and is said to be a distant relative of one of the girls.

The incident triggered panic among students and school staff. Police have launched an investigation to establish the sequence of events and determine the motive behind the attack.