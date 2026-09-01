‘82% of Veligonda work completed by Congress government’ says APCC president YS Sharmila Reddy

VIJAYAWADA: Flaying Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu for claiming political credit over the inauguration of Phase-I of the Poola Subbaiah Veligonda Project, Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president YS Sharmila Reddy on Monday alleged that the Chief Minister was spreading “mountainous lies” on the key irrigation initiative.

Taking to social media platform X, the APCC chief asserted that late Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy was the true vision behind the project, describing him as the “light” (Velugu) that brought life to Veligonda, while terming Naidu’s contribution as “darkness” (Cheekati).

Acknowledging the commissioning of Phase-I after three decades as a positive development for the drought-prone regions of Prakasam, Nellore, and Kadapa districts, Sharmila stated that the indelible imprint on the dream belonged solely to YSR.

She said 82 per cent of the project work-including 22 km of tunnel excavation, land acquisition for Gottipadia and Sunkesula dams, and expenditure of Rs 4,000 crore was completed during the Congress regime. She alleged CM Naidu was claiming credit after executing barely 10 per cent of the remaining tasks.