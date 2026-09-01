Andhra CM N. Chandrababu Naidu claiming undue credit: YSRCP

VIJAYAWADA: Accusing Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu of taking undue credit for the Veligonda Project, YSRCP leaders Lella Appi Reddy and TJR Sudhakar Babu on Monday said that the bulk of the project’s work was carried out during the tenures of former Chief Ministers YS Rajasekhara Reddy and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Addressing media persons at the YSRCP Central Office here, the YSRCP leaders pointed out that YSR and YS Jagan together completed over 31 km of the total 37-km tunnel works.

They stated that while only 6.68 km was executed during Naidu’s previous tenures and 10.56 km works were completed under YS Jagan’s regime.

They added that Tunnel-1 and Tunnel-2 were completed in January 2021 and January 2024 respectively, and were formally dedicated to the nation by YS Jagan in March 2024.

MLC Appi Reddy noted that though Naidu laid the foundation stone for the project back in 1996, he failed to achieve meaningful progress during his subsequent eight years in office.

He questioned why the NDA coalition government had failed to complete rehabilitation works and release compensation to project-affected families over the past 27 months.

Strongly condemning Ongole MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy’s recent remarks against YS Jagan, the YSRCP leaders alleged that the MP was resorting to personal attacks to appease the TDP leadership.