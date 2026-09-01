Andhra HC asked mines department to submit details of Panchadarla Hills mining

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court has directed the State government and Mines department authorities to submit complete details regarding permissions granted for mining activities at Panchadarla hill in Rambilli mandal of Anakapalli district.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Lisa Gill and Justice Challa Gunaranjan issued the directions on Monday and adjourned the hearing by two weeks.

The court was hearing a PIL filed by Uppuluri Naidu of Apparayaudupalem village challenging the grant of mining leases at Panchadarla hill.

The petitioner sought cancellation of leases granted to Vijay Kumar Naidu, Rithvik Projects Private Limited and Srilakshmi Narasimha Minerals.

Senior counsel Ponnavolu Sudhakar Reddy, appearing for the petitioner, submitted that an ancient Shiva temple was located on the hill and that the area had been declared a protected zone.

Government special advocate S. Pranathi said mining activities had been stopped across 2,153 hectares in the Panchadarla hill area.