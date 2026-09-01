Andhra Pradesh government assures action on scribes’ housing scheme

VIJAYAWADA: In a step toward resolving the long-pending journalists’ housing scheme in Amaravati, MA&UD Principal Secretary Suresh Kumar on Monday assured that appropriate directions would be issued to the APCRDA Commissioner and the matter would be placed before Cabinet Sub-Committee for necessary action.

Representatives of the Amaravati Journalists’ Housing Society met Suresh Kumar at the State Secretariat in Velagapudi and submitted a legal opinion obtained from a former Registrar General of the SC. The delegation explained that according to the legal counsel, there are no legal or procedural hurdles preventing society members from constructing houses under the scheme.

Responding positively to the delegation, Suresh Kumar stated that a memo would be dispatched immediately to the CRDA Commissioner. He further affirmed that the government would take all necessary steps to implement the provisions of G.O. Ms. No. 107.

The society representatives also held discussions with Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Commissioner Himanshu Shukla, who noted that the government is taking steps to address pending welfare issues for journalists alongside the capital’s development.

The I&PR Commissioner concurred that given the special circumstances in Amaravati, there appeared to be no impediment to implementing the earlier G.O., assuring coordination with concerned departments to push the matter forward.