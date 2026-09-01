Andhra Pradesh JAC Amaravati serves notices to District Collectors

VIJAYAWADA: AP JAC Amaravati on Monday served agitation notices to District Collectors across the State over long-pending grievances of employees, teachers and pensioners.

State Chairman Bopparaju Venkateswarlu, Secretary General Palisetti Damodara Rao, Associate Chairman TV Phani Perraju and Treasurer Thimmasarthi Nageswara Rao said employees would keep WhatsApp DP with “CM Sir... Give us our money” from September 1 and wear black badges till September 5.

Employees will launch a ‘Work to Rule’ campaign from September 15. Leaders warned of intensified agitation if the government fails to release pending arrears.