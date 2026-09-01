CM N Chandrababu Naidu: AP shifting towards data-driven governance

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh is shifting toward a fully data-driven administration where public sentiment and real-time analytics will directly dictate state policy changes and frontline public service delivery.

Reviewing the State’s Real-Time Governance System (RTGS) at his camp office, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu issued firm directives to all government wings to leverage citizen feedback loop mechanisms to constantly evaluate, adapt, and refine their day-to-day operations.

Highlighting the historic public turnouts during the recent inaugurations of major state assets—such as the long-awaited Veligonda irrigation project and the Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport—the Chief Minister said that large-scale community participation must become the cornerstone of everyday governance.

He instructed authorities to immediately translate this public engagement framework into aggressive statewide awareness drives, with an urgent focus on curbing drug abuse and neutralising ganja networks.

Cleanliness and administrative transparency formed the twin pillars of the Chief Minister’s operational guidelines.

Reiterating a zero-tolerance policy toward poor public sanitation, Naidu mandated strict hygiene upgrades across all state welfare hostels.