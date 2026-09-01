Decades-long wait ends as Veligonda waters flow

ONGOLE: Emotional scenes played out at Gantavanipalli in Dornala mandal on Monday afternoon as the decades-long dream of the drought-prone and fluoride-affected Markapuram region turned into reality.

As Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu—accompanied by a local farmer and a local woman—opened the feeder canal regulator gates, Krishna River waters surged through twin tunnels toward the Nallamala Sagar reservoir.

The historic moment drew cheers and happy tears from the gathered crowd, local leaders, and families who had waited generations for the realisation of the Poola Subbaiah Veligonda Reservoir Project.

Addressing the grand gathering, public representatives and local leaders hailed the Chief Minister as an ‘Apara Bhageeratha’ and the saviour of the region. They highlighted that Naidu was the leader who originally laid the foundation stone for the project 30 years ago, and he has now returned to complete it, permanently changing the region’s fortunes.

Y Palem TDP in-charge G Erixion Babu noted that despite political electoral losses in the segment, the Chief Minister sanctioned massive funds without prejudice to complete this lifeline project. Giddalur MLA M Ashok Reddy, Markapuram MLA K Narayana Reddy, and Kanigiri MLA M Ugra Narasimha Reddy echoed similar emotions, stating that the long-standing menace of fluoride contamination is finally coming to an end.

A particularly poignant moment of the ceremony was the participation of Vilasini and Sunanda, the daughters of the late communist leader Poola Subbaiah, after whom the project is named. The Chief Minister and cabinet ministers felicitated both sisters on stage with traditional sarees.