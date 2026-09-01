DYFI demands filling of 2.14 Lakh vacant government posts in Andhra Pradesh

NELLORE: DYFI State secretary G Ramanna said 2.14 lakh posts were vacant in AP government departments, while the State was filling only about 10,000 under the job calendar. He demanded immediate recruitment to 11,639 Police Department vacancies.

Addressing the media on Monday, Ramanna urged youth and the public to make the DYFI’s 16th State Conference in Nellore from September 1 to 3 a success. He said a rally would be held from VR High School grounds at 3.30 pm on September 1, followed by a public meeting at Narthaki Centre.

Ramanna alleged that the coalition government had failed to fulfil promises to unemployed youth and demanded that the Centre fill eight lakh vacancies nationwide.

He also criticised inadequate sports facilities outside Amaravati and alleged that farmers’ land acquired for industries was being mortgaged to banks.