Industries should maintain 33 per cent green cover, says Pawan Kalyan

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Forest and Environment Pawan Kalyan has called upon all industries in the State to strictly comply with the requirement of maintaining at least 33 percent green cover on their premises, stressing that environmental protection is as important as industrial development for the State’s economic progress.

In an official release on Monday, Pawan Kalyan said every industry must strictly follow environmental regulations and Pollution Control Board (PCB) guidelines and take responsibility for developing and maintaining green cover within its premises.

He urged industrialists to treat environmental conservation as a social responsibility and actively contribute to creating a green future for coming generations.

He also said plantation activities around industrial establishments could help control air pollution and reduce the impact of climate change.

The Deputy CM stressed that ensuring a healthy, clean and green environment for future generations was a collective responsibility.

Industries should expand plantation and other green initiatives as part of their corporate social responsibility and contribute to maintaining ecological balance, he said.

Pawan Kalyan further said sustainable progress could be achieved only by taking development and nature conservation forward simultaneously. He directed the Pollution Control Board and AP-GREEN to take special measures to ensure strict implementation of the 33 percent green-cover requirement by all industries across the State.