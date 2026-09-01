IT Minister Lokesh lays stone for Rs 2K crore AIG Hospitals

VISAKHAPATNAM: Education and IT Minister Nara Lokesh on Monday laid the foundation stone for AIG Hospitals at Yendada in Anandapuram mandal of Visakhapatnam district. The project involves an investment of Rs 2,000 crore over five years and will have a planned capacity of 1,000 beds.

Lokesh performed the bhoomi puja and laid the foundation stone in the presence of AIG Hospitals Chairman Dr D Nageshwar Reddy. He also unveiled the foundation plaque and watched an audio-visual presentation on the hospital.

The hospital will be developed in phases. The first phase, with 650 beds, is scheduled to be completed by October 2028, while the second phase, with another 350 beds, will be completed within two years. The project is expected to create employment for 9,000 people.

The hospital campus will be spread across nine acres, with a nursing college coming up on 2.5 acres. The campus will bring together medical services, training and research for patients.

Eight Centres of Excellence, covering more than 50 medical specialities, will be established based on the services available at AIG Hospitals in Gachibowli, Hyderabad. An outpatient block with a capacity to handle 5,000 patients a day is also planned. The hospital is expected to have 1,000 doctors providing services.

Speaking at the programme, Lokesh said the government would give greater attention to education and healthcare.