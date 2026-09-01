IT Minister Lokesh proposes museum on Rosaiah’s life, chapter on his political values in curriculum

VISAKHAPATNAM: IT Minister Nara Lokesh on Monday unveiled the bronze statue of former united Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and former Tamil Nadu Governor Konijeti Rosaiah at Siripuram Circle in Visakhapatnam and proposed setting up a museum on his life and including a chapter on his life, political values and social service in the curriculum.
Lokesh asked Arya Vysya leaders to consider providing land for the museum and said he would take responsibility for including a chapter on Rosaiah in the academic curriculum.
He proposed completing the museum within 18 months and dedicating it to the nation through Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu.
Speaking at the programme, Lokesh proposed that the statue be known as ‘The Statue of Statesman’. He said Rosaiah was known for discipline, honesty, command over various subjects, kindness in his words and sharpness in his criticism.
Lokesh said members of the Arya Vysya community had requested during his Yuvagalam padayatra that a statue of Rosaiah be installed to honour their self-respect.
Recalling the installation of Potti Sreeramulu’s statue in Amaravati, he said it had been named ‘Statue of Sacrifice’ with the approval of Arya Vysya leaders.
“Similarly, the word that should immediately come to mind when one sees Rosaiah’s statue is ‘Statesman’. Therefore, let us call this statue ‘The Statue of Statesman’,” he said.
Lokesh said Rosaiah was a leader he greatly admired and described him as a great statesman. He said Rosaiah believed that political positions were not permanent, but service to people was permanent.
He said Rosaiah did not display arrogance when in power and continued to question the government on behalf of the people when in the Opposition. Recalling Rosaiah’s role in the united Andhra Pradesh Assembly, Lokesh said he acted as a bridge between the government and the Opposition.
He said Rosaiah would intervene when arguments between Chandrababu Naidu and YSR became heated and would later speak to Chandrababu Naidu about continuing the discussions. “Rosaiah was a leader who maintained personal respect despite political differences,” he said.
Lokesh said Rosaiah was born into an ordinary family in a village and entered politics as a disciple of Acharya N.G. Ranga without a political background. He said Rosaiah rose from a village to Delhi and continued in every Cabinet when the Congress was in power despite changes in Chief Ministers.
Lokesh said Palla Srinivasa Rao would take responsibility for including a chapter on Rosaiah’s political values in TDP cadre training. Before the unveiling, Lokesh held a meeting with Rosaiah’s family members Paida Krishna Prasad, Paida Ramadevi, Paida Maurya, Konijeti Sivasubba Rao and KSN Murthy.
He told them that everyone had a responsibility to ensure that Rosaiah’s services for the welfare of society were conveyed to the present generation and assured them of government support.
Industries Minister TG Bharat, MP M. Sri Bharat, MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao and others attended.