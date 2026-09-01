IT Minister Lokesh proposes museum on Rosaiah’s life, chapter on his political values in curriculum

VISAKHAPATNAM: IT Minister Nara Lokesh on Monday unveiled the bronze statue of former united Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and former Tamil Nadu Governor Konijeti Rosaiah at Siripuram Circle in Visakhapatnam and proposed setting up a museum on his life and including a chapter on his life, political values and social service in the curriculum.

Lokesh asked Arya Vysya leaders to consider providing land for the museum and said he would take responsibility for including a chapter on Rosaiah in the academic curriculum.

He proposed completing the museum within 18 months and dedicating it to the nation through Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu.

Speaking at the programme, Lokesh proposed that the statue be known as ‘The Statue of Statesman’. He said Rosaiah was known for discipline, honesty, command over various subjects, kindness in his words and sharpness in his criticism.

Lokesh said members of the Arya Vysya community had requested during his Yuvagalam padayatra that a statue of Rosaiah be installed to honour their self-respect.

Recalling the installation of Potti Sreeramulu’s statue in Amaravati, he said it had been named ‘Statue of Sacrifice’ with the approval of Arya Vysya leaders.