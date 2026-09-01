N Chandrababu Naidu bats for Godavari-Cauvery link

MARKAPURAM: Fulfilling a three-decade-old dream of residents across the erstwhile Prakasam, Nellore and Kadapa districts, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday dedicated Phase-I of the Poola Subbaiah Veligonda Irrigation Project to the nation and advocated major river-linking initiatives like Godavari-Cauvery and Mahanadi-Ganga to ensure water security.

At Gantavanipalli village in Dornala mandal of Markapuram district, the Chief Minister performed special rituals, offered Jala Harathi and unveiled a commemorative pylon to welcome the Krishna waters emerging from the twin tunnels through the Nallamala hills.

In a deeply emotional gesture, as the gravity-diverted waters from the forebay of the Srisailam reservoir flowed through the aqueduct towards Nallamala Sagar, Naidu prostrated on the ground to pay homage to the river before sprinkling the holy water on ministers, officials and public representatives present.

Calling the commissioning of the project a personal and emotional milestone, the Chief Minister recalled that he had laid its foundation stone exactly 30 years ago, on March 5, 1996.

He noted that despite monumental engineering challenges and difficult mountainous terrain, his administration had made a Bhagiratha-like effort to bring Krishna waters to the drought-prone belt. Naidu said the arrival of the waters would erase the word ‘fluorosis’ from the history of western Prakasam.