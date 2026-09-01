Officials inspect Durga temple works in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: Endowments department secretary K Kannababu and Commissioner K Ramachandra Mohan on Monday inspected various ongoing development works at the Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanam (SDMSD) atop Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada.

Ahead of the annual Dasara festivities, the officials reviewed the progress of the prestigious elevated queue complex being constructed on the hill. They held detailed discussions with a team of planners from Chennai on the technical aspects of connecting the complex with the main temple route. The discussions focused on ensuring smooth movement of devotees without causing inconvenience during times of heavy pilgrim rush.

The officials also personally walked through the queue lines at the Maha Mandapam to assess the arrangements for regulating crowds and maintaining safety standards. They examined the layout and construction of the queue facilities and reviewed measures required to ensure orderly movement of devotees.

The secretary and commissioner subsequently inspected the newly inaugurated Kanaka Durga Annaprasada Sadanam and various sections of the Maha Mandapam. They enquired about the functioning of the facilities and the arrangements being made to provide services to devotees.

In view of the upcoming Dasara festivities, the officials directed engineering authorities to accelerate the ongoing construction works on a war footing and complete them within the stipulated time. They stressed the need to ensure that all facilities are fully operational by the time lakhs of devotees arrive for the annual celebrations.

Temple Executive Officer VK Seena Naik, chief engineer Shekhar, the Chennai planners, executive engineer L Ramadevi, DEEs, AEOs and other engineering officials participated in the inspection.

Earlier, commissioner Ramachandra Mohan offered special prayers to Goddess Durga before receiving blessings, sacred robes and prasadam.