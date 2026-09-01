Retired IPS moves Andhra Pradesh HC seeking review of Polavaram project

VIJAYAWADA: Retired IPS officer AB Venkateswara Rao has approached the Andhra Pradesh High Court seeking an independent expert committee to conduct a comprehensive review of alleged deficiencies in the construction of the Polavaram project and issues concerning dam safety.

In his PIL, he sought formation of a committee comprising geotechnical and structural engineering experts to conduct a detailed audit of the diaphragm wall, foundation works and design variations in Gap-1 and Gap-2 areas.

He also sought directions to the Union Water Resources Ministry and Central Water Commission (CWC) chairman to submit a report within eight weeks.

The petitioner requested that quality-testing records relating to the diaphragm wall, daily concrete pouring details and slurry test reports be placed before the court.

He also sought directions to stop construction in the Gap-2 ECRF dam foundation zone until the independent committee submits its report.

The PIL further sought completion of guide bund and spillway approach channel works expeditiously in accordance with approved designs.

The petitioner urged the court to order field-level core drilling and non-destructive testing instead of relying solely on reports submitted by contractors.The PIL came up for hearing on Monday.

At the outset, counsel said Venkateswara Rao intended to argue the case personally but could not attend as he was appearing for semester examinations.

He sought adjournment to the afternoon.