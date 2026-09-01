Telangana HC PIL seeks warning boards at shops over selling liquor & tobacco products to children

VIJAYAWADA: The HC has issued notices to the Centre and State government on a PIL seeking directions to install warning boards at shops stating that selling liquor and tobacco products to children is a punishable offence.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Lisa Gill and Justice Challa Gunaranjan passed the orders on Monday and adjourned the case for further hearing.

The PIL was filed by Keethineni Akhil Sri Guruteja, chairman and managing trustee of Help the People Charitable Trust. The petitioner sought directions to display boards informing the public that providing or selling liquor and tobacco products to children is an offence under the Juvenile Justice Model Rules, 2016.

The petitioner also sought that the boards clearly mention the punishment of up to seven years’ RI and a fine of Rs 1 lakh for violations.

Counsel Thandava Yogesh submitted that the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act, 2003, prohibits sale of tobacco products within 100 yards of educational institutions. He said 35,449 cases were registered for violations during 2025-26. He also pointed out that the high-power committee monitoring implementation of the law had last met in January 2022.

The bench issued notices to officials and sought responses.