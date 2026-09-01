Union minister Pemmasani Chandrasekhar lays stone for 12 classrooms in Guntur

GUNTUR: Union Minister of State for Rural Development Pemmasani Chandrasekhar on Monday laid the foundation stone for a G+2 building featuring 12 additional classrooms at the Government Degree College for Women in Guntur.

The project, estimated to cost Rs 1.98 crore, is being funded through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds sanctioned by Coal India Limited. Chandrasekhar was joined by local MLA Mohammed Naseer Ahmed at the ceremony.

He highlighted the college’s legacy, noting that over 2,500 female students, hailing from poor and middle-class families, pursue higher education here.