Veligonda project will be made a tourism hub, says Minister Kandula Durgesh

MARKAPURAM: Minister for Tourism Kandula Durgesh on Monday announced that the Veligonda Project will be developed into a major regional tourism hub alongside its core role as an irrigation lifeline.

Participating in the inauguration of Phase-I of the Poola Subbaiah Veligonda Project at Gantavanipalli near Yerragondapalem, Durgesh accompanied Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu in offering Jala Harathi to the Krishna waters and unveiling the commemorative pylon.

Describing the commissioning as a historic milestone, Durgesh remarked that it was a rare moment for Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, who had laid the foundation stone for the project in 1996, to return three decades later in the same capacity to dedicate Phase-I to the nation.

He expressed special gratitude to Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, noting that even while undergoing medical treatment in Kerala, Kalyan watched the historic event virtually to convey his warm wishes to the people of the region.

Outlining the government’s Vision for the region, Durgesh revealed plans to establish a dedicated ‘Tourism Circuit’ integrating the Veligonda backwaters with prominent regional destinations, including the Srisailam temple, Nallamala forest safaris, the historic Cumbum tank, Bhairavakona, the Markapuram Chennakesava Swamy temple, and Tripurantakam.