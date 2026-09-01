Veligonda project will be made a tourism hub, says Minister Kandula Durgesh

MARKAPURAM: Minister for Tourism Kandula Durgesh on Monday announced that the Veligonda Project will be developed into a major regional tourism hub alongside its core role as an irrigation lifeline.
Participating in the inauguration of Phase-I of the Poola Subbaiah Veligonda Project at Gantavanipalli near Yerragondapalem, Durgesh accompanied Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu in offering Jala Harathi to the Krishna waters and unveiling the commemorative pylon.
Describing the commissioning as a historic milestone, Durgesh remarked that it was a rare moment for Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, who had laid the foundation stone for the project in 1996, to return three decades later in the same capacity to dedicate Phase-I to the nation.
He expressed special gratitude to Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, noting that even while undergoing medical treatment in Kerala, Kalyan watched the historic event virtually to convey his warm wishes to the people of the region.
Outlining the government’s Vision for the region, Durgesh revealed plans to establish a dedicated ‘Tourism Circuit’ integrating the Veligonda backwaters with prominent regional destinations, including the Srisailam temple, Nallamala forest safaris, the historic Cumbum tank, Bhairavakona, the Markapuram Chennakesava Swamy temple, and Tripurantakam.
During the event, Chief Minister Naidu officially unveiled a brochure detailing the proposed Srisailam-Markapuram-Cumbum tourism circuit plan.
The Minister highlighted that developing this integrated corridor in alignment with Naidu’s broader developmental strategy would create extensive employment opportunities for local youth.
Reaffirming the NDA coalition government’s commitment to public welfare, Durgesh pointed out that disbursing compensation to project-displaced families prior to the release of waters demonstrated administrative sincerity.
He expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister, Water Resources Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu, project-affected families, and local farmers on the occasion.
Sidelights
Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu dressed in traditional Telugu attire (panche kattu) to step into the flowing waters, offer Jala Harathi, and sprinkle the holy water on ministers and officials.
Lcal tribal women performed traditional folk dances to welcome the arrival of Krishna waters into the feeder canal.
The Chief Minister personally interacted with and honoured the family members of late CPI leader Poola Subbaiah, after whom the project is named.
Naidu called field engineers, irrigation department staff, and public representatives to join him for photos at the commemorative pylon, giving special credit to Water Resources Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu.
The Chief Minister walked along an extended ramp at the venue, waving his yellow scarf to share the excitement with the gathering of farmers.
During his address, Naidu emphasised that his administration works “not for the next election, but for the next generation” and to bring real change rather than seek votes.
Declaring that “Markapuram’s time has officially started,” the Chief Minister called upon the local youth and farmers to tap into newly created opportunities and make the district “unstoppable.”