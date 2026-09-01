Visakhapatnam will be developed as model city: Minister Nara Lokesh

VISAKHAPATNAM: The development of Visakhapatnam is a collective responsibility and the government will not take up any activity against the interests of people or the environment, Education and IT Minister Nara Lokesh said on Monday.

Speaking at programmes organised by Premodayam and Age Care Foundation at Gambheeram in Anandapuram mandal, Lokesh said the government would address public concerns over development projects.

“There are some concerns regarding data centres. I personally inspected the Intel data centre. To establish data centres in Visakhapatnam, we will prioritise environmental protection. We will prioritise technologies such as air cooling that reduce water consumption,” he said.

He said Visakhapatnam was undergoing rapid development and that the government was committed to making it one of the model cities in the country. “Visakhapatnam should be number one. We will develop the city as one of the model cities in the country. We laid the foundation stone for AIG Hospitals and the 650-bed hospital will be completed within two years, ‘‘he stated

Earlier, Lokesh visited the Hare Krishna Movement temple at Gambheeram.

Priests performed special prayers and the minister inspected the temple kitchen.

He performed the bhoomi puja and laid the foundation stone for the Hare Krishna Vaikuntham Cultural Complex. He also watched a special audio-visual presentation on the temple.