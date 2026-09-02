120-year-old land dispute resolved in AP

GUNTUR: A century-old land dispute spanning 120 years in Guntur district’s Prattipadu constituency reached a permanent resolution on Tuesday, as 812 families across Vatticherukuru, Pullatagunta, and Etukuru villages were handed permanent land ownership pattas.

The dispute involved 41.46 acres of land misclassified under Section 22(A) as tank bed, government poramboke, and endowment properties.

Distributing the pattas under the Mee Bhoomi - Mee Hakku initiative, Revenue Minister Anagani Satya Prasad stated that the Vatticherukuru resolution serves as a benchmark for solving land disputes across 300 villages state-wide.

Union Minister Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar revealed that removing 1.60 lakh acres across the State will provide relief to thousands of landholders. He announced that 67 lakh digitalised land passbooks will be distributed between July 2026 and July 2027.