Amaravati to get robust power infra

VIJAYAWADA: As part of the Indo-Danish Energy Partnership (INDEP) implementation, a high-level Danish delegation visited the capital region of Amaravati on Tuesday, September 1, 2026.

During the visit, the delegation inspected the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) headquarters at Rayapudi and held extensive discussions with APCRDA officials regarding the development of a resilient and robust power supply infrastructure for the capital city.

The bilateral talks primarily focused on planning and designing a 33 kV power grid and scaling up grid capacity to meet future energy demands. Further discussions covered the integration of renewable energy sources, Distributed Renewable Energy (DRE) systems, Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), and EV charging infrastructure.

The Danish delegates and APCRDA officials explored ways to adapt best practices from Denmark’s energy sector to meet Amaravati’s future requirements, focusing on technical knowledge sharing, joint power system management, and collaborative initiatives.

Following the strategic meeting, APCRDA Additional Commissioner T Rahul Kumar Reddy, guided the delegation through a visual simulation of Amaravati’s ongoing development using the Digital Twin model at the Amaravati Integrated Command Control Centre (AICCC), located on floor of the Rayapudi headquarters.